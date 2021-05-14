site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Receives breather Friday
Garver is not in the lineup Friday against the A's.
Garver started the last two games but will take a seat for Friday's series opener. Ben Rortvedt will work behind the plate versus Oakland.
