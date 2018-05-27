Garver is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver will take a seat after going 0-for-8 while starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series. The pair of hitless outings has dropped his season average to .220, but Garver is in no immediate danger of surrendering primary catching duties with Jason Castro (knee) out for the season and 35-year-old backup Bobby Wilson a career .212/.266/.320 hitter in the majors.