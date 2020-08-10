site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Remains out Monday
Garver isn't in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
Garver's bat has been cold to begin the season, and he'll take a seat for the second consecutive game Monday. Alex Avila will start at catcher once again, batting ninth.
