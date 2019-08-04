Twins' Mitch Garver: Rests in favor of Castro

Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Garver will take a seat after starting at catcher in Saturday's 11-3 win and going 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored while occupying the leadoff spot. Jason Castro will step in behind the plate for the third time in four games as manager Rocco Baldelli continues to run a timeshare between the two backstops.

More News
Our Latest Stories