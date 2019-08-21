Twins' Mitch Garver: Sits in favor of Castro

Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Garver will sit out for the second time in the series while Jason Castro gets the nod behind the plate. Though he's supplied six extra-base hits (three home runs, three doubles) in 12 games this month, Garver has reached base at only a .229 clip.

