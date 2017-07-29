Garver is hitting .272 with 15 home runs and a .897 OPS at Triple-A Rochester. He's also thrown out 30 percent of runners and is a candidate for a September callup, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver showed promise last season at Double-A with a .753 OPS but wasn't considered a top prospect since he was 25 years old. He's improved his power, drawn more walks and is said to have improved defense at Triple-A. He should contend for the backup role with the Twins next season a result and could surprise. The recent trade of John Ryan Murphy makes him the top catcher at Triple-A.