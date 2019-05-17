Twins' Mitch Garver: To miss 2-to-3 weeks

Garver (ankle) started rehab Thursday but remains in a walking boot, Casey Stern of MLB Network Radio reports. He's expected to return in 2-to-3 weeks.

Garver was placed on the injured list Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain, though it would appear that he won't be activated following the 10-day minimum. If all goes well in his rehab, the 28-year-old backstop could be back by the end of May.

