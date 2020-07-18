While Garver may get a higher percentage of starts behind the plate due to the shorter 60-game season, manager Rocco Baldelli told Aaron Gleeman of TheAthletic.com that he still plans to give him rest. "I would anticipate getting Mitch out there as much as we can, but Mitch is also going to get his days off. Alex [Avila] is going to get a fair amount of time as well. We're going to get into a rotation," Baldelli said.

Garver said his goal is to play 40-45 games during the 60-game season, but the coaching staff may limit him more to keep him fresh. The Twins made a concerted effort to keep their catchers well rested last season and didn't alter the plan even with Garver's breakout performance at the plate, so that trend could continue even in a shortened season.