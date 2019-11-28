Play

Horacek signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Over the past two seasons, Horacek recorded a 2.30 ERA with a 118:46 K:BB over 97.2 innings with Double-A Hartford. However, he struggled at the Triple-A level, as he amassed an 18.75 ERA over 12 innings, which signals that he'll likely still require some development in the minors before making his major-league debut.

