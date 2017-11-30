Twins' Myles Jaye: Inks minor-league deal with Twins
Jaye agreed to a minor-league deal with the Twins on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Jaye spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Toledo, compiling a 3.58 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 60.1 innings (11 starts). He did earn a September promotion, however he struggled to a 12.08 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 4:10 K:BB across 12.2 innings of work, including a pair of starts. He'll offer organizational pitching depth for the Twins next season.
