Cruz (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He's starting at DH and hitting third against the White Sox.

Cruz wound up spending just 10 days on the shelf with a left wrist sprain. The veteran slugger will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the injured list, as he was slashing .333/.429/.900 with 16 home runs in 25 second-half games before getting hurt. Zack Littell was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.