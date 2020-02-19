Play

Cruz suffered nothing worse than a bruise on his wrist after getting hit by a pitch during Wednesday's batting practice, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Cruz walked off the field and was quickly checked out by team trainers, who confirmed that he'd avoided significant injury. It doesn't sound as though his preparation for the upcoming season will be significantly affected, though it's possible he's held back from participating in the team's first few spring games.

