Cruz will start at designated hitter and bat third in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Pirates.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will roll out a full lineup of projected regulars against Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker, so Cruz tentatively appears on track to begin the season as the Twins' No. 3 hitter. Cruz may not get the opportunity to pick up his first start of the season until next week, however, as the Twins won't have a designated hitter available for their three-game series in Milwaukee that begins Thursday. The lack of a universal DH in 2021 means that Cruz's fantasy managers will have to track his matchups closely each week before setting lineups, but the 40-year-old should still prove to be a solid investment, given the year-to-year consistency he's shown in his power production and batting average. Cruz heads into Tuesday's spring finale with a .244/.244/.415 slash line over 14 Grapefruit League games.