Cruz went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Cruz knocked in his 22nd homer of the year with a solo shot off Nestor Cortes Jr. in the fifth inning. He also plated a run after hitting a single in the first. The 39-year-old has now gone deep four times over the last five games, upping his season slash line to .272/.366/.566 with 53 RBI and 46 runs scored.