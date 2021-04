Cruz went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Monday against Detroit.

Cruz crushed his first home run of the season in the second inning, a grand slam that put the Twins ahead 6-0. He would leave the yard again in the top of the fifth with nobody on base. The veteran slugger is off to a hot start despite sitting out the first series of the season due to the lack of a DH slot in Milwaukee.