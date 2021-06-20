Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss against the Twins.
Cruz delivered his 15th homer of the season in the fourth inning off Kolby Allard, but that would be all the offense the Rangers would muster in this game. The veteran slugger continues to provide value at the plate with his power, but he's also hitting .299 with an impressive .931 OPS. He's also hit safely in six straight games and in 13 of the Rangers' last 14 contests, which translates to an impressive .388 average across the month of June.