Cruz (illness) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat third Wednesday in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz is feeling "a lot better" after the illness resulted in the veteran slugger being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Boston. Cruz will put a six-game hit streak on the line as he returns to the lineup for the front end of the twin bill, though it's uncertain whether the Twins will want to have him play in the nightcap while he works his way back from the illness.