Cruz (wrist) will bat third and will serve as the Twins' designated hitter Monday in the Twins' Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

As anticipated, the bruise Cruz suffered on his left wrist after being drilled by a pitch during batting practice last week proved to be only a minor concern. The 39-year-old's appearances this spring may be limited while the Twins aim to preserve his health for the games that count, but the fact that he's included in the Grapefruit League this early in the exhibition schedule at least suggests all is well on the health front.