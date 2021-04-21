Cruz (foot) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat third Wednesday against the Athletics.

Cruz was pulled late in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader loss to Oakland after he was hit by a pitch on the foot, but his inclusion in the lineup a day later would seem to suggest his removal was merely precautionary. With four Twins position players on the COVID-19 injured list and Miguel Sano battling a hamstring injury, Cruz's availability for Wednesday's series finale is even more crucial for Minnesota than usual.