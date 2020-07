Cruz went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 14-2 victory over the White Sox.

Cruz hit a solo shot in the fourth inning before pushing the game well out of reach with a three-run blast in the eighth. He's come out of the gate firing with three long balls, 10 RBI, and an OPS over 1.900 through his first 14 plate appearances. The 40-year-old designated hitter refuses to show any signs of aging.