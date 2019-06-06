Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Cleveland.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game off the IL on Tuesday, Cruz showed little rust when he took Tyler Olson deep in the third inning. The veteran DH is slashing .261/.342/.507 with eight homers and 23 RBI through 37 games on the year, and while nagging injuries could continue to be a factor for the 38-year-old, he should still be a strong power source when he's in the lineup.

