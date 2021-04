Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

The 40-year-old deposited his fourth homer of the season into the right-field seats during the third inning, but Minnesota managed only one more run the rest of the afternoon. Cruz is in the midst of a five game hit streak and is 9-for-22 with four home runs, one double and eight RBI during that stretch.