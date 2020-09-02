Cruz went 3-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored in a 3-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

The contest featured two of the top three hitters (by average) in the American League, and both Tim Anderson (.345) and Cruz (.328) delivered three-hit games. Cruz's final hit was of particular importance as he came around to score the game's decisive run after leading off the bottom of the seventh with a double. In addition to his impressive average, the ageless wonder is tied for the major-league lead with 13 homers on the season.