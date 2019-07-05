Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Cruz returned to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's contest and recorded his third game with three or more hits in his past seven starts. He's also flashed plenty of power in that span, collecting three doubles and three home runs with seven runs scored and 10 RBI. Overall, he's hitting .286/.371/.567 across 256 plate appearances.

