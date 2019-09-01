Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday in the Twins' 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

Cruz hasn't missed a beat since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 19, slashing .383/.412/.596 in 11 games. He'll look to extend his RBI streak to four contests when he serves as the Twins' designated hitter and No. 3 batter Sunday.