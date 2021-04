Cruz went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's 7-4 loss at Cleveland.

The veteran slugger and Byron Buxton continue to power Minnesota's offense but aren't receiving much help from the supporting cast. Cruz has a .329/.364/.686 slash line with seven home runs, two doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and 15 runs through 21 games this season.