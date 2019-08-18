Twins' Nelson Cruz: Could be back Monday
Manager Rocco Baldelli said it's "definitely a possibility" that Cruz (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Before rendering a decision on Cruz's status, the Twins' training staff will likely re-evaluate him during a workout early Monday. Even if he requires an additional day or two to heal up from the wrist issue, Cruz should immediately step back in as the Twins' full-time designated hitter whenever he's formally activated. The 39-year-old had been enjoying a massive heater prior to being shut down by the left wrist strain, as he had gone yard 16 times in his 25 games since the All-Star break while maintaining a .333/.429/.900 slash line.
