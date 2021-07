Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during the first half of Monday's doubleheader win over the White Sox.

Cruz evened up the score in the sixth inning with a blast off Lance Lynn. The 41-year-old veteran has had a powerful season so far, tallying a team-leading 19 long balls to date. He also leads the Twins in batting average (.302), RBI (49), on-base percentage (.379) and hits (86).