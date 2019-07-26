Cruz went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 10-3 rout of the White Sox.

As if he couldn't get any hotter, Cruz tallied a three-homer game for the first time in his career. The slugger crushed a 435-foot homer in the first inning, a two-run shot in the third and another two-run blast in the fifth to cap off another ridiculous night at the plate. According to Baseball Prospectus, Cruz is now the 10th player in major league history to notch a three-homer game after turning 39. Meanwhile, Cruz has homered six times over the last four contests, raising his season slash line to .278/.370/.599 with 58 RBI and 49 runs scored.