Twins' Nelson Cruz: Cranks two long balls
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and five RBI in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Cruz belted a three-run homer to get the Twins on the board in the third inning and capped the scoring with a two-run shot in the seventh. The multi-homer game was his seventh this season and brought Cruz to within one long ball of his fourth campaign of 40-plus home runs. The 39-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in his first season in Minnesota, slashing .299/.384/.626 with 39 homers, 102 RBI and a 1.010 OPS in 113 games.
