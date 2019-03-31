Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's win over the Indians.

Cruz entered the day with just one hit over his first two games, but he looked comfortable at the dish in a 9-3 victory for the Twins. The 38-year-old unsurprisingly slotted in as the designated hitter and clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth to extend Minnesota's lead to five.