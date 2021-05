Cruz isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels due to a bruised wrist that he sustained in the matinee, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cruz was hit by a pitch in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, but he was examined after the contest and isn't dealing with any structural damage. While the issue isn't believed to be serious, Josh Donaldson will serve as the designated hitter while Luis Arraez starts at third base.