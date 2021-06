Cruz wasn't included in the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Royals because of stiffness in his left knee, but he remains an option to come off the bench, Betsy Helfand reports.

Cruz was originally scheduled to be in the lineup, but the knee stiffness forced him to have to sit for the beginning of the series finale. Given that he's available off the bench, Cruz figures to have a good chance to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.