Twins' Nelson Cruz: Drives in five in win
Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 11-9 win over the Royals.
His two-run blast in the first inning got the ball rolling on a huge night for the veteran slugger, and he was clearly itching for action after sitting on the bench during a three-game series in Miami without the DH spot available. Cruz is now slashing .289/.382/.621 through 81 games on the year with 27 homers and 67 RBI.
