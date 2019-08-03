Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 11-9 win over the Royals.

His two-run blast in the first inning got the ball rolling on a huge night for the veteran slugger, and he was clearly itching for action after sitting on the bench during a three-game series in Miami without the DH spot available. Cruz is now slashing .289/.382/.621 through 81 games on the year with 27 homers and 67 RBI.