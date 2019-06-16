Cruz went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

Cruz launched a solo shot in the seventh inning before driving a two-run double in the eighth. The 38-year-old slugger is showing no signs of slowing down with six homers already in June. For the season, he owns a tremendous. 941 OPS with 13 long balls and 34 RBI.