Cruz went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk Thursday against the White Sox.

Cruz played a big part in the Twins' fast start to the contest, first recording an RBI single in the opening frame. Just one inning later, he delivered a two-RBI base knock. Though he has only one home run since returning from the injured list on Aug. 18, Cruz has remained productive by recording 10 RBI and scoring four runs. For the season, he's hitting .299/.385/.637 across 414 plate appearances.