Cruz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run -- his 21st of the season -- and an additional run in Tuesday's 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.

Cruz has gone deep three times in the Twins' last four games, boosting his season OPS to .919. That mark is roughly on par with what Cruz posted over his previous four campaigns with the Mariners, assuaging any concerns about any decline setting in during his age-39 season.