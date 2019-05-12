Twins' Nelson Cruz: Exits with wrist injury
Cruz was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with a left wrist injury, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cruz unfortunately lost out on an at-bat with runners on second and third as he was pulled for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning. The veteran slugger went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to exiting, and it's unclear how he sustained the injury. Mitch Garver has stepped in at designated hitter for the Twins on Sunday.
