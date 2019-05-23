Twins' Nelson Cruz: Friday activation not guaranteed
Clarifying a previous report, Cruz (wrist) flew back to Minnesota to prepare for hopefully come off the injured list Friday, but he will need to be evaluated before that final decision to activate him is made, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I'm sure he'll have some activity to go through Friday, and then we can talk about it," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Friday is the first day Cruz can come off the injured list, and at the very least, it seems likely he is activated at some point during this weekend's home series against the White Sox. Luis Arraez is starting at designated hitter for the Twins on Thursday.
