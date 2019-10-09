The Twins informed Cruz on Wednesday that they would exercise his $12 million team option for 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Cruz showed no sign of skill degradation in his age-39 campaign, establishing a new career high in OPS (1.031) while racking up 108 RBI in just 120 games as the No. 3 hitter in a power-packed Twins lineup. Even if some regression sets in for Cruz during the 2020 campaign, his salary should still make him a major bargain for Minnesota.