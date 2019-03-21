Cruz started in right field in Wednsday's spring training game. He could be used in the outfield when the Twins have two road trips to NL parks in April, MLB.com reports.

Cruz has started just nine games in the outfield the past two years, so it would be surprising to see the 38-year old play more than a game or two. Still, this shows he may not be stuck on the bench when the Twins play five games at Philadelphia and the New York Mets from April 5 to 10.