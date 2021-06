Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Astros.

After drilling a game-winning home run off Aroldis Chapman on Thursday, Cruz took Jose Urquidy deep in his first at-bat Friday to stake the Twins to an early lead. The homer extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which the veteran is batting .409 (9-for-22) with five RBI and a 6:3 BB:K.