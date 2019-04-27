Cruz went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The veteran slugger has faced Alex Cobb twice this week and produced two-homer games both times. Cruz now sports a .308/.423/.600 slash line with five home runs and 15 RBI through 19 games, giving the Twins exactly what they were hoping for when they acquired him from Seattle in the offseason.