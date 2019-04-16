Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Cruz had started each of the past three days, but since he recently received multiple rest days while the Twins played in National League parks and had a postponement, it's fairly surprising that he's back out of the lineup again. Manager Rocco Baldelli may have chosen to keep Cruz on bench with his poor record against Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez (one hit in 11 career plate appearances) in mind.