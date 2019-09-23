Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and four RBI with two walks in a 12-8 victory against the Royals on Sunday.

The long ball was both Cruz's 40th of the season and 400th of his career. At 39, Cruz experienced a terrific 2019 season, as he reached the 40-homer and 100-RBI clubs in the same season for the third time in his career and first time since 2016. Cruz may also bat .300 this year for the first time since 2015. He's hitting .303 with 40 home runs, 105 RBI and 79 runs in 439 at-bats this season.