Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Cruz was a driving force behind the Twins' offensive production Thursday, as he took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the third inning to record his 12th homer of the season. He followed that up by delivering a two-RBI single in the sixth frame, ultimately coming around to score his second run of the game. Cruz has shown no signs of rust since being activated from the injured list June 4, smacking five home runs in eight contests. For the season, he's maintained a .285/.370/.570 line across 181 plate appearances.