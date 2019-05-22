Twins' Nelson Cruz: Hits in batting cage
Cruz (wrist) took batting practice in the cage Tuesday and is expected to be activated from the injured list this weekend, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cruz landed on the 10-day IL late last week so it doesn't appear as though it will be a long absence. The veteran slugger is eligible to be activated Friday, but the Twins could wait an extra day or two before returning him to the active roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...