Cruz (wrist) hit in the cage Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cruz is scheduled to hit on the field Friday as he continues to work his way back from a wrist injury that has kept him out of action since May 12. The veteran slugger remains without a timetable for his return; how his wrist responds to Friday's BP session could provide a clearer picture regarding his return date.

