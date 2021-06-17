Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Cruz delivered against his former team and essentially put the game out of reach with a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning off Justus Sheffield. It was Cruz's 14th homer of the season and also extended his hitting streak to four games. In fact, the veteran slugger has hit safely in all but one game this month, slashing .390/.480/.756 with four homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K across 49 plate appaerances.