Twins' Nelson Cruz: Homer barrage continues
Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.
The veteran slugger has now gone yard in five straight games, six of the last seven and seven of the last 10, posting a mammoth .375/.457/1.050 slash line with nine homers and 13 RBI over that 10-game stretch. Cruz's power surge has helped the Twins become the fastest team in MLB history to 200 home runs in a season, while boosting his own numbers to 26 homers, 60 RBI and a .988 OPS -- his best performance in that category since he became a full-time player in 2009.
